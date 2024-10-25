Tasty And Traditional South Indian Bisi Bele Bath Recipe

The recipe is a traditional Karnataka cuisine dish, an extended version of masala khichdi with additional spices and vegetables.
Ingredients---
Toor dal 1/2 cup
Chana dal 1/4 cup
Moong dal 1/2 cup
Ghee 2 tbsp
Oil 1 tbsp
Mustard seeds 1 tsp
Cumin seeds 1 tsp
Fenugreek seeds 1/2 tsp
Dried red chillies 2
Curry leaves 12
Onions, finely chopped 2
Green chillies, slit 2
Ginger-garlic paste 1 tbsp
Mixed vegetables, chopped 1/2 cup
Tomato, chopped 1
Bise bele bath powder 2 tbsp
Turmeric powder 1/2 tsp
Salt as per taste
Water 2 cups
Coriander leaves for garnishing
Poppy seeds 1 tbsp
Roasted chana dal 1 tbsp
Fennel seeds 1 tsp
Cloves 3
Green cardamom 3
Cinnamon stick 1 inch
Wash rice and dals, soak in water for 30 minutes, dry roast ingredients for masala paste, cool, and grind into a smooth paste using a blender.
In a pressure cooker, heat ghee, mustard, cumin, fenugreek, red chilies, curry leaves, onions, green chillies, ginger-garlic paste, mixed vegetables, and tomatoes. Cook for a few minutes.
Mix bise bele bath powder, turmeric powder, and salt with soaked and drained rice-dal mixture. Add water, stir, and cook for 3-4 whistles until fully cooked.
Add fresh coriander leaves to the dish and serve it hot with a side of papad or raita.
