Tasty South Indian Akki Ottu Shavige Recipe For Breakfast In 20 Minutes

Akki Ottu Shavige is typically served with various types of chutney and pickle, but can also be paired with spicy vegetables or meat curries.

Vermicelli, a high-fiber, easy-digestible, and filling dish, is beneficial for weight loss due to its low calorie content and the inclusion of vegetables.

Ingredient

2 cup watt 

tsp coconut oil

1 tsp salt

2 cup rice flour

Firstly, in a large kadai take 2 cup water, 1 tsp coconut oil, and 1 tsp salt. Mix well and get to a rolling boil. 

Once the water comes to a boil, add 2 cup rice flour and mix well.  

Mix flour, absorb water, cover, and rest for 2 minutes. Knead dough while hot, sprinkle hot water if dry.

Create a soft, non-sticky dough for idiyappam, shape it into a cylindrical shape, and steam it for 10 minutes until non-sticky.

Now grease the small holes mold with oil and stuff in the dough.

 

Press the shavige into a spiral shape.

Finally, enjoy store it in the casserole if serving later.

 

