February 10, 2024
Valentine's Week 2024 Teddy Day: Interesting Facts About Teddy Bears
Teddy Bear received its name from the Late President Theodore Roosevelt after an incident where he refused to shoot a defenseless bear during a hunting trip.
Source: freepik
A teddy bear named Magellan T. Bear was sent to space in 1955 on Space Shuttle Discovery.
Source: Freepik
In older days, teddy bears looked like real Bears with beady eyes and extended snouts. Now, they have more baby-like features with big eyes and small foreheads.
Source: Freepik
The world's largest teddy bear is 19.41 meters (63 ft 8 in) long and is named Xonita. It was made in Mexico in April 2019 and is listed in the Guinness Book of World Records.
Source: freepik
In April 2019, the Guinness World Record for the largest collection of teddy bears is 20,367 items, held by Istvánné Arnóczki of Hungary. Arnóczki, who grew up in poverty never owned a teddy bear.
Source: Freepik
According to Guinness World Records, the smallest commercially available stitched teddy bear is 9 millimeters (0.35 inches) tall. South African artist Cheryl Moss has been making "Microbears".
Source: Freepik
The official term for a person who likes to collect teddy bears is arctophile. The word comes from the Greek words árktos which means bear and philos which means lover or friend.
Source: Freepik