May 12, 2024
Tejasswi Prakash Adds A Contemporary Twist To Saree Look
Tejasswi Prakash recently shared a series of pictures from her latest look - a sheer net saree in black laced with heavy embroidery and motif designs.
Source: Instagram
What added a contemporary twist to the look, was her bikini-style blouse, also done up in the same ethnic embroidery.
Source: Instagram
Tejasswi broke the monotony of the black with her stack of mint green bangles, sported on either arm.
Source: Instagram
The actress has previously too, opted for risque blouse silhouettes, much like this shell-lined bustier blouse.
Source: Instagram
Here, Tejasswi can be seen in a multi-coloured sequined bikini blouse, paired with her simply black saree, cinched in with a belt.
Source: Instagram