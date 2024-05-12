May 12, 2024

Tejasswi Prakash Adds A Contemporary Twist To Saree Look

Tejasswi Prakash recently shared a series of pictures from her latest look - a sheer net saree in black laced with heavy embroidery and motif designs.

Source: Instagram

What added a contemporary twist to the look, was her bikini-style blouse, also done up in the same ethnic embroidery.

Tejasswi broke the monotony of the black with her stack of mint green bangles, sported on either arm.

The actress has previously too, opted for risque blouse silhouettes, much like this shell-lined bustier blouse.

Here, Tejasswi can be seen in a multi-coloured sequined bikini blouse, paired with her simply black saree, cinched in with a belt.

