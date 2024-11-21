Thanksgiving 2024: Date, History And Significance Of Turkey Day

Thanksgiving is a cherished American holiday, a time of gratitude, community, unity, and harvests, celebrated by gatherings, enjoying delicious food, and spending time with loved ones.
History: Thanksgiving, a three-day feast commemorating a harvest, originated in the 1600s and was declared a national holiday by President Lincoln in 1863, following Sarah Josepha Hale's guidance.
Thanksgiving is a significant day in American culture that emphasizes the values of thankfulness, charity, and family.
People are encouraged to appreciate and appreciate the positive aspects of their lives, such as their health, loved ones, or personal achievements.
The festival emphasises the importance of community and assistance, with many individuals volunteering at food banks, making charitable donations, or participating in outreach initiatives.
Thanksgiving traditions vary across families and places, but the main highlight is the Thanksgiving meal, consisting of roast turkey.
Families gather for shared meals, a tradition preserving the cooking process and often involving generations of recipes.
