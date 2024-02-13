February 13, 2024
Unlock These Beauty Benefits By Using Glycolic Acid
Glycolic acid is an effective exfoliant. It can help remove the dead skin cells. It is suitable for hyperpigmentation, fine lines, and uneven skin tone.
Glycolic acid can help reduce acne in people aged 12 and older with mild to moderate acne. It is an effective acne treatment because of its unclog pores and reduce the formation of comedones.
It slows the process of aging. Applying glycolic acid on skin reduces wrinkles and other signs of the aging and sun damage.
Glycolic acid is an effective ingredient for removing hyperpigmentation. It exfoliates the skin by removing the darkest skin cells.
Glycolic acid exfoliates the skin by breaking down the glue that holds dead skin cells together. This can lead to a smoother, brighter complexion with less visible fine lines and pores.
Glycolic acid is a humectant, that can draw moisture to itself and increase hydration. It also improves the skin's barrier function and helps it to retain water.
Glycolic acid can enhance the absorption of other skincare products after removing dead skin cells and improved skin texture. This means that serums and creams can be applied using glycolic acid.
