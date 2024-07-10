The Ultimate Guide To Avoiding Monsoon Stickiness | Republic World
Republic Lifestyle Desk
The Ultimate Guide To Avoiding Monsoon Stickiness
In monsoon, hair care is crucial due to humidity, greasy build-ups, itchiness, and hair fall. Regular mild shampoo washing prevents build-ups and scalp health.
Source: Freepik
Light clothes are recommended due to their immediate contact with skin, as heavy fabrics can trap sweat and moisture, and breathable fabrics like cotton are recommended during monsoon.
Source: Freepik
Monsoon necessitates extra skincare, recommending lightweight products like moisturisers and exfoliation to reduce stickiness and open pores.
Source: Freepik
Harvard TH Chan University emphasizes the importance of hydration during monsoons, recommending drinking water for temperature regulation, infection prevention, organ function, joint lubrication.
Source: Freepik
Monsoon increases body infection risk, especially skin infections. Maintain hygiene by wearing clean clothes and investing in quality perfume to prevent bacterial growth and odour.
Source: Freepik
Lightweight moisturizers are essential in maintaining the skin's natural moisture barrier, preventing dryness and stickiness.
Source: Freepik
To prevent sticky skin during monsoon, maintain clean, dry skin, use mattifying toner or serum, blot excess oil, use lightweight skincare, and regularly exfoliate to prevent dead skin cell buildup.
Source: Freepik