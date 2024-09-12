Republic Lifestyle Desk
The Vegan Beauty Revolution: How To Make The Switch And Glow
Vegan perfume uses plant-based essential oils and natural fragrances, avoiding animal-derived ingredients and by-products, offering a cruelty-free and sustainable alternative to traditional perfumes.
Source: Freepik
Cruelty-free deodorants use natural ingredients, avoid animal testing, and skip harsh chemicals, offering a gentle, effective, and compassionate alternative for fresh and confident living.
Source: Freepik
Vegan eyelashes are made from plant-based materials, such as bamboo, cotton, or sugarcane, or synthetic fibers, offering a cruelty-free alternative to traditional lashes made from animal hair.
Source: Freepik
Nourish your locks with kindness by investing in vegan hair care products that are free from animal-derived ingredients and cruelty-free testing.
Source: Freepik
Veganize your period with eco-friendly, cruelty-free tampons and sanitary pads, to live a more sustainable lifestyle.
Source: Freepik
Vegan skin care uses plant-based ingredients, avoids animal-derived products and by-products, and promotes cruelty-free, sustainable, and compassionate beauty routines for healthy and glowing skin.
Source: Freepik
Vegan moisture can be achieved with natural products like coconut oil, shea butter, aloe vera, and hyaluronic acid, which deeply nourish and hydrate the skin and hair without animal-derived ingredient
Source: Freepik