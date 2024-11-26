These Are The Four Funniest Zodiac Signs Who Can Make You Belly Laugh

What is a zodiac sign?
A zodiac sign is one of the 12 constellations that the sun passes through. A person who practices astrology believes that a person's personality can be predicted with its zodiac sign.
In which country is astrology popular?
As per reports, astrology is popular in countries like India, Greece, Egypt, Mesopotamia, Rome, and Persia.
The Cancer sign takes the cake for being the funniest zodiac group among other star signs.
As freedom-loving and adventurous Sagittarius are, this zodiac sign takes second among the four funniest zodiac signs.
Taurus isn't always dull, although they have straightforward personalities, this group of people surprisingly makes it to the top three as the funniest zodiac sign.
The detailed-oriented Virgo could be a perfectionist but their logical reasoning helps the zodiac group to become the top four funniest zodiac sign.
What is the Big 3 of astrology?
Big 3 translates to the sun signs, moon signs and rising signs that tell a brief blueprint of one's personality.
