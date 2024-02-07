February 5, 2024
These Fruits Have High Sugar Content
Mangoes are relatively high in natural sugar as compared to other fruits. A mango contains almost 46 grams of sugar, and a slice of mango (about 100 grams) contains around 13–20 grams of sugar.
Grapes also contain compounds that may protect against high blood sugar. Darker grapes have antioxidant molecules that can regulate insulin.
The most common types of sugar in ripe bananas are sucrose, fructose, and glucose. Bananas are broken down into glucose, which enters the bloodstream before heading to cells for energy.
Pears are considered one of the fruits with the highest amount of sugar, along with mangoes, pomegranates, and oranges. Pears have a low glycemic index.
Dates contain a high percentage of carbohydrates, including 44–8 percentage of the total sugars. They also contain fat, protein, vitamins, and dietary fiber.
Sweet cherries are high in natural sugars, and can range from deep reds that are nearly black to light yellow-pinks.
Figs are high in sugar and may increase blood sugar levels in the short term. However, fresh figs can be a healthy snack for diabetics with portion control. They are low in glycemic index.
