April 22, 2024

These R Balki Movies Are A Must-watch

Chup: R. Balki directed a crime thriller involving police searching for a killer targeting film critics, with stars including Dulquer Salmaan, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Sunny Deol.

Source: IMDB

Indian directors R. Balki, Sujoy Ghosh, Amit Ravindernath Sharma, and Konkona Sen Sharma directed a sequel to 2018's Emmy-nominated Lust Stories, featuring Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Neena Gupta.

Source: IMDb

Dear Zindagi: Kaira, a budding cinematographer, played by Alia Bhatt meets Jug, an unconventional thinker, and discovers happiness in finding comfort in life's imperfections.

Source: IMDb

Padman: A man aims to create a sanitary pad machine and provide affordable pads to rural Indian women, recognising the impact of menstruation. R. Balki's film features Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte.

Source: IMDb

English Vinglish is about a housewife who struggles with English language skills, causing daily slights from her educated husband and daughter, as directed by Gauri Shinde and produced by R Balki.

Source: IMDb

Ki & Ka follows the story of a young married couple who challenge traditional gender roles in Indian society. It is directed by R Balki.

Source: IMDb

Mission Mangal, written by R Balki, is based on the successful launch of the Mars Orbiter Mission by ISRO, making it the least expensive mission to Mars.

Source: IMDb

