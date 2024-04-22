April 22, 2024
These R Balki Movies Are A Must-watch
Chup: R. Balki directed a crime thriller involving police searching for a killer targeting film critics, with stars including Dulquer Salmaan, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Sunny Deol.
Source: IMDB
Indian directors R. Balki, Sujoy Ghosh, Amit Ravindernath Sharma, and Konkona Sen Sharma directed a sequel to 2018's Emmy-nominated Lust Stories, featuring Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Neena Gupta.
Source: IMDb
Dear Zindagi: Kaira, a budding cinematographer, played by Alia Bhatt meets Jug, an unconventional thinker, and discovers happiness in finding comfort in life's imperfections.
Source: IMDb
Padman: A man aims to create a sanitary pad machine and provide affordable pads to rural Indian women, recognising the impact of menstruation. R. Balki's film features Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte.
Source: IMDb
English Vinglish is about a housewife who struggles with English language skills, causing daily slights from her educated husband and daughter, as directed by Gauri Shinde and produced by R Balki.
Source: IMDb
Ki & Ka follows the story of a young married couple who challenge traditional gender roles in Indian society. It is directed by R Balki.
Source: IMDb
Mission Mangal, written by R Balki, is based on the successful launch of the Mars Orbiter Mission by ISRO, making it the least expensive mission to Mars.
Source: IMDb