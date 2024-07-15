Republic Lifestyle Desk
Things That You Should Never Apply On Your Face
Avoid on Face! Can clog pores, cause acne, and lock in toxins. Instead, opt for gentle, non-comedogenic moisturizers that nourish and protect your skin. Keep your face healthy and happy.
Toss it! Don't risk skin irritation, reduced protection, and potential harm. Old sunscreen loses potency and can cause more harm than good. Stay safe, discard expired sunscreen.
Not for Skin! While it may seem like a natural astringent, lemon juice can irritate and dry out your skin, causing dark spots and increased sun sensitivity.
No Way! Abrasive ingredients like baking soda and hydrogen peroxide can irritate, dry out, and even burn your skin. Don't risk clogged pores, redness, and damage. Keep toothpaste where it belongs.
Big No! Harsh surfactants and detergents can strip your skin of its natural oils, causing irritation, dryness, and even acne. Keep shampoo on your hair.
Think Again! While it may seem nourishing, coconut oil can clog pores, exacerbate acne, and cause skin irritation. Its comedogenic properties can also worsen conditions like eczema and psoriasis.
Hot Water on Face? Avoid! Extreme temperatures can strip your skin of its natural oils, cause irritation, and even lead to premature aging. Opt for lukewarm water when cleansing or rinsing your face,
