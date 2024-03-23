March 23, 2024
Thyroid Patients Should Ensure These Key Nutrients In Their Diet
Vitamin E is an essential vitamin supports thyroid hormone production and protects against oxidative stress. Wheat germ oil, sunflower seeds and oil, almond oil are some of the sources of Vitamin E.
Selenium is essential for thyroid hormone synthesis converting inactive thyroid hormone (T4) to its active form (T3). It can be found in nut, tuna, sunflower seeds, sardines chicken, and mushroom.
Magnesium can regulate thyroid hormone production and supports enzyme function for metabolism. Almonds, cashews, pumpkin seeds, oats dark chocolate beans and quinoa are rich sources of magnesium.
Vitamin B is essential for metabolism and energy production, this important vitamin supports thyroid function. It is present in the chicken breast, tuna, peanuts, liver and sunflower seeds.
It is a powerful antioxidant, that aids in reducing inflammation and supporting immune health for thyroid balance. It is found in kiwi, bell peppers, broccoli, brussels sprouts and kale.
While cruciferous vegetables like broccoli and kale are nutrient-rich, their goitrogenic properties can be problematic for thyroid health. These vegetables can help in reducing thyroid.
Regularly drinking soy milk may improve your cholesterol levels, reduce high blood pressure, fight inflammation, support weight loss or weight maintenance and PCOS level.
