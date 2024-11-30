Timeless Love: Greatest Romance Novels To Read In Your Life

Act of Faith follows three innocent children, Timothy, Daniel, and Deborah, who form a lasting bond through their Catholic upbringing and the patriarch's hidden world.
Americanah is about Ifemelu and Obinze, two Lagos teenagers, fall in love during a military dictatorship. Ifemelu leaves for America, returns to Nigeria, and faces a 13-year reunion.
Me Before You is a heartbreaking novel about Louisa Clark and Will Traynor, a wheelchair-bound ex-Master of the Universe, who work together to prove life worth living.
Lady Chatterly's Lover is about the Signet Classics edition approved by Lawrence himself, explores materialism, tenderness, and passion from self-destruction.
Mila 18 is about Leon Uris's novel, set during the ghetto uprising in Warsaw, tells the story of the courageous and heroic struggle of the Jews against Nazi tyranny.
One day is set in 1988, Dexter Mayhew and Emma Morley, who met on July 15th, embark on a twenty-year journey to understand love and life, revealing the true meaning of this pivotal day.
Pride and Prejudice follows Elizabeth Bennet and Fitzwilliam Darcy's love story, as they navigate their own pride and prejudice to fall in love and marry.
