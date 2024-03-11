March 11, 2024
Tips And Hacks To Avoid Tanning This Summer
With the tanning season inching closer, the journey to achieving that perfect sun-kissed glow restarts.
Cover up: Allow room for breaks in the shade while wearing protective clothing, such as wide-brimmed hats and long-sleeved shirts, which goes a long way
Use sunscreen: The cornerstone of any skin protection routine should begin with applying sunscreen frequently. Dermatologists have always recommended using sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher
Hydrate and moisturise: Keeping the skin hydrated from the inside and out is crucial during the tanning season.
Post-sun exposure, people need to soothe and repair the skin with aloe vera or a cooling after-sun product.
