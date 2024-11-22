Tips And Tricks To Beat The Winter Chill In 2024

Keep your house warm by using heavy curtains, adding rugs, and lighting a fire in the fireplace.
Avoid going outdoors frequently.
Keep yourself warm by layering clothes to trap the heat and regulate body temperature.
Wear wool hand gloves to let your hand go cold.
Wear beanie hats to keep your ears and head warm
And to avoid your feet go cold wear socks.
Indoor exercise can come in handy to keep yourself warm during winter.
Drink hot beverage.
Make use of a hot water bag/bottle on your bed to stay warm and cozy under a blanket.
Lastly, block every gap between doors and windows to let chill air enter indoors.
