June 5, 2024
Tips And Tricks To Prevent Season Hair Loss
Start your seasonal haircare routine by using a sulphate-free shampoo and conditioner to nourish your hair and scalp, providing essential vitamins and hydration.
Avoid daily hair washing as it can strip away natural oils, increasing dryness risk. Instead, space out washes for a healthy oil balance.
Regular oiling, using coconut, argan, or onion oil, can replenish moisture, promote hair growth, and add shine to your locks.
Stick to a healthy diet rich in vitamins, minerals, and proteins to strengthen and maintain stronger, healthier hair from within.
A deep conditioning mask once or twice a week can help repair damage, reduce frizz, and maintain lush hair for the new season.
Dry shampoo is recommended for days when washing is skipped, as it absorbs excess oil, adds volume, and refreshes hair, extending the time between washes without compromising its health.
Dry wet hair before outdoor activities to prevent breakage and cold damage. Use towel or sun drying for best results and prevent cold.
