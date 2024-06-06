June 6, 2024
Tips For Planting Mogra At Home
Summer months require more watering for Mogra flowers, especially when the top layer is dry, but avoid over-flooding to prevent root rotting.
Mogra plants thrive in fertile, slightly acidic soil with well-draining, loamy soil and well-decomposed cow dung, providing the perfect conditions for optimal growth.
Mogra blooms require bright, sunny days, but continuous sun exposure can kill the plant. Choose a location with half-day sunlight.
After stopping watering the plant, it will begin to shed its leaves, and if this doesn't happen, all leaves should be manually removed.
Mogra plants require partial to full sunlight, so their ideal location can be indoors with a sunny window or outdoors with favorable garden conditions.
Mogra plants require 3-4 fertilizations per year for fast growth, with a light dosage of phosphorus-rich fertilizer for more blooms and better quality flowers.
Mogra, a tropical plant native to Asia, thrives in warm weather, with ideal temperatures ranging from 22 degrees Celsius to 26 degrees Celsius.
