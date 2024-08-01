Republic Lifestyle Desk
Tips For Storing Dry Fruits And Nuts During Monsoon
Store dry fruits in airtight containers to maintain freshness and prevent moisture absorption.
Source: Shutterstock
Keep containers in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and heat sources.
Source: Shutterstock
Store dry fruits in a low-humidity environment to prevent moisture absorption.
Source: Shutterstock
To extend shelf life and prevent spoilage, dry roast or sauté dry fruits and nuts before storage, then cool them completely before storing in airtight containers.
Source: Shutterstock
Store storage containers in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight to prevent loss of texture, flavor, and essential nutrients due to heat and oxidation.
Source: Shutterstock
Regularly inspect stored dry fruits for signs of spoilage or infestation.
Source: Shutterstock
Consider refrigerating dry fruits to extend shelf life, especially in humid climates.
Source: Unsplash