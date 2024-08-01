Republic Lifestyle Desk

Tips For Storing Dry Fruits And Nuts During Monsoon

Store dry fruits in airtight containers to maintain freshness and prevent moisture absorption.

Keep containers in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and heat sources.

Store dry fruits in a low-humidity environment to prevent moisture absorption.

To extend shelf life and prevent spoilage, dry roast or sauté dry fruits and nuts before storage, then cool them completely before storing in airtight containers.

Store storage containers in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight to prevent loss of texture, flavor, and essential nutrients due to heat and oxidation.

Regularly inspect stored dry fruits for signs of spoilage or infestation.

Consider refrigerating dry fruits to extend shelf life, especially in humid climates.

