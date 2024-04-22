April 21, 2024

Tips To Ace The No Makeup Look

A non-silicone primer is your secret weapon for smoothing imperfections, reducing pore visibility, and extending makeup endurance.

Source: Pixabay

Forego heavy foundations in favour of a tinted moisturizer, BB cream, or a sheer foundation that supports skin health

Source: Unsplash

Use a creamy concealer for targeted coverage on areas like under-eye circles or blemishes

Source: Unsplash

Choose neutral eyeshadows for gentle eye definition, and apply a lengthening mascara to open up your eyes elegantly.

Source: Unsplash

