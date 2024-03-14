March 14, 2024
Tips To Adapt To Changing Weather
With weather changes, one should consume seasonal fruits and vegetables, you may focus on liquid intake and choose Vitamin C-rich foods for better immunity.
Drinking enough water each day is vital for several reasons: to regulate body temperature, preventing infections, delivering nutrients to cells.
Activating such as doing some light body weight movements, can increase your heart rate, and focus on your breathing can help you not only warm up during changing weather.
Keep your room well ventilated. Avoid eating close to bedtime as and increases body temperature. Wear loose clothes and prefer lightweight and natural fibre linen for sleeping.
Plant or preserve trees around your home to keep temperatures cooler inside. Try to implant strategies to reduce fire hazards.
Avoid outdoor activities during peak sun hours (usually between 10 am and 4 pm) when the sunlight sends strong heatwaves.
