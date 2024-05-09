May 9, 2024
Tips To Avoid Frizzy Hair
To revive dry strands, it's essential to choose hydrating shampoos with moisturizing and hydrating ingredients.
Hot styling tools, commonly used for curling, straightening, or adding volume, can be damaging to hair if not properly used.
Another great benefit of leave-in conditioner is its ability to reduce frizz because of the moisture that leave-in conditioner provides and keeps in your hair.
To clean hair, wet it thoroughly, apply shampoo, gently massage the scalp, rinse with lukewarm water, then apply conditioner, focusing on ends, and rinse again.
Satin, a smooth fabric, prevents roughness in the hair cuticle, resulting in less frizz compared to regular pillowcases.
Argan oil can reduce frizz by evenly distributing it throughout wet hair, using a comb or brush to disperse it from roots to tips.
Cotton absorbs moisture, oils, and bacteria, causing skin issues like acne and infections, and drying hair, making it brittle and prone to breakage.
