January 18, 2024
Tips To Get Quality Sleep For Better Health And Productivity
Increase bright light exposure during the day It affects your brain, body, and hormones, helping you stay awake and telling your body when it's time to sleep.
Consistency Be consistent to get good sleep. Go to bed at the same time each night and get up at the same time each morning, including on the weekends.
Bedroom is quiet, dark Make sure your bedroom is quiet, dark, relaxing, and at a comfortable temperature.
Electronic devices Remove electronic devices, such as TVs, computers, and smartphones, from the bedroom to get quality sleep.
Caffeine Avoid large meals, caffeine, and alcohol before bedtime.
Excercise Get some exercise. Being physically active during the day can help you fall asleep more easily at night.
Nap time Reduce irregular or long daytime naps. A quick nap can enhance your performance, increase alertness, and improve your mood.
