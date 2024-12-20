Republic Lifestyle Desk

Tips To Get Rid Of Annoying Acne In No Time

As per Healthline, about 85 percent of young adults are affected with acne, which is one of the most common skin conditions in the world.

Source: Pexels

Check out some essential tips to keep your skin clear from acne…

Source: Pexels

Tip 1: Keep your face clean from dust particles and other pollutants. Do not forget to wash your face twice daily. 

Source: Pexels

Tip 2: It's annoying but stop squeezing your acnes if yo wish to heal in no time. The habit of pinching can lead to infection.

Source: Pexels

Tip 3: Do you notice pumps on your face the next morning when you do not sleep well? Always ensure to get 8 hours of sleep.

Source: Pexels

Tip 4: Protect your skin from the sun and use non-comedogenic, water-based skincare products.

Source: Pexels

Tip 5: What goes inside you matters, hence, eat healthy while cutting off sugary products including foods that are high in carbohydrates.

Source: Pexels

