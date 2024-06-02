June 2, 2024
Tips To Grow Mushrooms At Home
Mushrooms thrive in dark, chilly, and humid environments, such as basements or sinks, making them ideal for home cultivation.
Before starting mushroom cultivation, ensure your location's ideal temperature is between 55°F and 60°F, away from direct heat sources and chilly drafts, as many basements become too heated in summer.
Choose a dark or low-light location for mushrooms, such as a closet in your basement. Some varieties require longer growth periods outdoors, requiring six to three years of controlled environment.
Setting up a home growing station for mushrooms is simple, with consistent supply through damp cloth and picking as they arise, eventually requiring fresh spawn.
Utilize surplus mushrooms in favorite dishes, store in vegetable drawer, wrap in paper bag, and dry for optimal freshness. Store in refrigerator for short storage.
Ensure the mushroom-growing substrate is thoroughly sterilized to prevent contamination from competing fungi or bacteria.
Select a mushroom species that suits your level of experience and growing conditions.
