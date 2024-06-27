Republic Lifestyle Desk
Tips To Help Reduce Hairfall Naturally
To prevent hair damage, gently massage shampoo into your scalp and rinse it through your hair, resisting the urge to rub it into it.
Source: Freepik
To prevent hair damage, it is recommended to use conditioner after every shampoo.
To prevent hair damage, brush straight or textured hair wet with a wide-tooth comb, allowing it to dry before combing.
To prevent hair damage, wrap your hair in a towel to absorb water and let it air dry.
To prevent hair damage, use a blow dryer, air dry hair, use the lowest heat setting, limit hot comb or curling iron contact, and use these tools less frequently.
To prevent hair damage, try a hairstyle without styling products, limit hot comb or curling iron usage, and use them less frequently, aiming for once a week.
