Republic Lifestyle Desk

Tips To Improve Your Heart Health

Quitting smoking is crucial as it significantly contributes to heart disease by damaging blood vessel linings, forming clots, and restricting blood flow.

Source: Unsplash

150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity per week for heart health, reducing blood pressure, cholesterol, weight, and heart disease risk, starting with a 10-minute walk daily. 

Source: Unsplash

Nutritious diet consisting of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, legumes, low-fat dairy, and a moderate intake of sugary treats, saturated fats, red meats, and salty foods. 

Source: Freepik

Heart disease risk increases with diabetes, high blood pressure, and cholesterol. Regular checkups and medication consultations are crucial for maintaining healthy lifestyles. 

Source: Freepik

Maintain a healthy diet rich in nutrient-rich foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, legumes, and low-fat dairy, while limiting sugary treats, saturated fats, red meats, and salty foods.

Source: Freepik

Stress increases heart disease risk, leading to smoking and overeating. Regular exercise, good sleep, and discussing stress management with a doctor can help reduce stress levels. 

Source: Freepik

Lack of sleep can lead to heart problems, including increased blood pressure, inflammation, hypertension, atrial fibrillation, and heart failure, as the brain's activation area is near hunger.

Source: Freepik

 Next Story