March 24, 2024

Tips To Maintain A Jade Plant

Give jade plant at least 4 to 6 hours of bright, indirect sunlight for the greenest, healthiest leaves. Growing in part sun will result in narrow leaves that take on a grayish cast.

Source: Freepik

Although jade plants may need a little more water in the spring and summer months, watering only once a week or even once a month should suffice.

Source: Freepik

The best pot for a jade plant either a ceramic pot or sturdy plastic pot with great drainage, will keep the soil and roots from becoming too soggy.

Source: Freepik

As the jade plant grows, so will its roots. To encourage growth, repot young jade plants every two to three years and older jade plants every four to five years.

Source: Freepik

Mealybugs are the most common bug to infect jade plants. These pests look like white, moldy patches on plants, and they’re typically found under the leaves.

Source: Freepik

