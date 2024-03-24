March 24, 2024
Tips To Maintain A Jade Plant
Give jade plant at least 4 to 6 hours of bright, indirect sunlight for the greenest, healthiest leaves. Growing in part sun will result in narrow leaves that take on a grayish cast.
Source: Freepik
Although jade plants may need a little more water in the spring and summer months, watering only once a week or even once a month should suffice.
Source: Freepik
The best pot for a jade plant either a ceramic pot or sturdy plastic pot with great drainage, will keep the soil and roots from becoming too soggy.
Source: Freepik
As the jade plant grows, so will its roots. To encourage growth, repot young jade plants every two to three years and older jade plants every four to five years.
Source: Freepik
Mealybugs are the most common bug to infect jade plants. These pests look like white, moldy patches on plants, and they’re typically found under the leaves.
Source: Freepik