June 7, 2024
Tips To Make Beetroot Tint For Pink Lips
Beetroot can help lighten and brighten dark lips, while its pink colour adds a pink tinge to the lips.
Beetroot is a natural moisturizer that provides excellent nourishment to dry and chapped lips, acting as a natural healer.
Begin by washing and peeling the beetroot, then cut it into small pieces for easier blending.
Blend beetroot pieces with water until a smooth, vibrant paste is formed.
Strain the juice using a fine mesh or cheesecloth into a bowl to achieve a smooth tint consistency.
In a separate bowl, combine one tablespoon of coconut oil and one teaspoon of honey, gradually adding beetroot juice, stirring until well combined.
Transfer the tint to an airtight container and refrigerate it for optimal longevity.
