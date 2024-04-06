April 6, 2024
Tips To Make Dog Walking An Enjoyable Experience For Your Pets
Invest in a sturdy leash and collar or harness that fits your dog comfortably and securely.
Source: Unsplash
Maintain a relaxed grip on the leash, avoiding tension or pulling that could cause discomfort to your dog.
Source: Unsplash
Use positive reinforcement techniques such as treats, praise, and rewards to encourage good behaviour during walks.
Source: Unsplash
Bring along water and a portable bowl to keep both you and your dog hydrated during walks, especially in hot weather.
Source: Unsplash
Stay aware of your surroundings and potential hazards such as traffic, other dogs, cyclists, and pedestrians.
Source: Unsplash