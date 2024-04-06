April 6, 2024

Tips To Make Dog Walking An Enjoyable Experience For Your Pets

Invest in a sturdy leash and collar or harness that fits your dog comfortably and securely.

Source: Unsplash

Maintain a relaxed grip on the leash, avoiding tension or pulling that could cause discomfort to your dog.

Source: Unsplash

Use positive reinforcement techniques such as treats, praise, and rewards to encourage good behaviour during walks.

Source: Unsplash

Bring along water and a portable bowl to keep both you and your dog hydrated during walks, especially in hot weather.

Source: Unsplash

Stay aware of your surroundings and potential hazards such as traffic, other dogs, cyclists, and pedestrians.

Source: Unsplash

