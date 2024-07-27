Republic Lifestyle Desk
Tips To Reduce Double Chin
Clench your teeth, move the lower jaw up/down, and push your chin up towards the ceiling. Lift the tongue towards the roof of the mouth to stretch and tone chin muscles.
Source: Freepik
Drink 8-10 glasses of water daily to flush toxins and hydrate skin. Stay hydrated to boost metabolism, burn fat, and define your jawline.
Source: Freepik
Combine fresh veggies, herbs, and lemon juice for a flavorful salt-free salad. Use vinegar-based dressings or spice blends for added taste without salt.
Source: Freepik
Quitting alcohol helps reduce water retention and bloating, minimizing the appearance of a double chin. A sober lifestyle also boosts metabolism, helping burn fat and define the jawline for a slimmer.
Source: Freepik
Meditation and yoga help reduce cortisol levels, decreasing fat storage in the face and neck, while improving overall relaxation. Regular physical activity, such as brisk walking or jogging.
Source: Freepik
Get 7-8 hours of sleep per night to regulate hormones and reduce water retention. Quality sleep also boosts metabolism, helping burn fat and define the jawline.
Source: Freepik
Excess weight can contribute to a double chin. Maintaining a healthy weight, exercise becomes important.
Source: Freepik