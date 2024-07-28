Republic Entertainment Desk

Tips To Take Care Of Wet Hair

Avoid rubbing your hair with a towel. Instead, gently blot excess water.

Source: hairtstylecamp.com

Detangle your hair in the shower with a wide-tooth comb to minimize breakage.

Source: Freepik

Lock in moisture with a leave-in conditioner or hair serum.

Source: Freepik

Try to minimize heat styling tools or use a heat protectant spray.

Source: Freepik

Treat your hair to a nourishing mask once or twice a week.

Source: Freepik

Use a soft-bristled brush or a detangling brush to gently comb out tangles.

Source: Freepik

Wash your hair only when necessary to maintain its natural oils.

Source: Freepik