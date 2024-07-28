Republic Entertainment Desk
Tips To Take Care Of Wet Hair
Avoid rubbing your hair with a towel. Instead, gently blot excess water.
Detangle your hair in the shower with a wide-tooth comb to minimize breakage.
Lock in moisture with a leave-in conditioner or hair serum.
Try to minimize heat styling tools or use a heat protectant spray.
Treat your hair to a nourishing mask once or twice a week.
Use a soft-bristled brush or a detangling brush to gently comb out tangles.
Wash your hair only when necessary to maintain its natural oils.
