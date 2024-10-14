Top 10 Countries Where Indians Can Easily Secure A Visa Without Much Hassle

Thailand
Thailand is known for its beaches, temples and bustling night markets. Take advantage of Thailand Wonders with a 30-day visa exemption until November 11, 2024.
Bhutan
Immerse yourself in the panoramic landscapes of Bhutan with a 14-day visa-free entry. The country is also known for its grand temples, cuisines and traditions.
Mauritius
Can you believe it, Mauritius is offering a 90-day visa-free stay to Indians. The island country in the Indian Ocean is also known for a luxurious relaxing vacation.
Nepal
India's neighbour Nepal welcomes Indians with open arms. The good news is that a Voter Identity Card is all you need to enter Nepal.
Sri Lanka
If you're keeping an eye on the latest visa updates, the Sri Lankan government has opened a six-month visa-free for Indian travellers since October 1, 2024.
Seychelles
Experience crystal-clear waters, coral reefs, and beautiful wildlife with a 30-day visa-free stay in Seychelles.
Macau
Enjoy Macau's exciting nightlife, casinos, and unique blend of Portuguese and Chinese heritage with a 30-day visa exemption.
El Salvador
Stay up to 180 days visa-free to explore El Salvador. This Central American nation is known for its landscapes, traditions, and beaches.
Qatar is a country rich in culture, history and modern marvels. Experience all of these wonders with 30 days visa-free.
Fiji offers a 120-day visa-free to Indians. Enjoy the bounty blessing of Fiji's nature without skipping a single treat.
