May 19, 2025

N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe

Top 10 Summer Activities To Maximize Your Kids' 46-Day Break

Arts & craft

Let your child's inner artist unleash this summer with fun arts and crafts.

Swimming class

Let your child beat the heat and learn a new sport at the same time this summer break.

Cooking/baking

Invite your children to help with baking or cooking, a fun way for them to understand what you go through.

Gardening

Encourage your kid to sow the seeds of his/her favourite flowers and learn about them.

Dance/music class

Register your child for a crash music course or dance class to stay active and entertained during your 46-day break.

Visit an orphanage

Seize the moment and take your kids to visit an orphanage to appreciate life.

Outdoor adventure

A summer break without outdoor activities is incomplete. Make plans to explore the outdoors by getting involved in activities like zip lining, hiking, trekking, scavenger hunts, and more.

STEM Activities

A perfect way to spend quality time with family while keeping it fun, bring out the building blocks, coding games, and more.

Dress up

Let your child live his/her fairy tale through their imagination this summer break by dressing up as their favourite character.

Host fun water games for your child and his/her cousins for a memorable summer break.

