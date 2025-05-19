Top 10 Summer Activities To Maximize Your Kids' 46-Day Break

May 19, 2025
Arts & craft
Let your child's inner artist unleash this summer with fun arts and crafts.
Source: Pexels
Swimming class
Let your child beat the heat and learn a new sport at the same time this summer break.
Cooking/baking
Invite your children to help with baking or cooking, a fun way for them to understand what you go through.
Gardening
Encourage your kid to sow the seeds of his/her favourite flowers and learn about them.
Dance/music class
Register your child for a crash music course or dance class to stay active and entertained during your 46-day break.
Visit an orphanage
Seize the moment and take your kids to visit an orphanage to appreciate life.
Outdoor adventure
A summer break without outdoor activities is incomplete. Make plans to explore the outdoors by getting involved in activities like zip lining, hiking, trekking, scavenger hunts, and more.
STEM Activities
A perfect way to spend quality time with family while keeping it fun, bring out the building blocks, coding games, and more.
Dress up
Let your child live his/her fairy tale through their imagination this summer break by dressing up as their favourite character.
Host fun water games for your child and his/her cousins for a memorable summer break.