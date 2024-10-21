Top 10 Traditional Indian Superfoods For Better Health

Indian Gooseberry: Indian Gooseberry also known as Amla is high in vitamin C, supports hair and skin health and boosts the immune system.
Source: Pexels
Holy Basil: The other name of Holy Basil is Tulsi, it is rich in antioxidants and aids in reducing stress.
Source: Pexels
Turmeric: It contains anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Turmeric prevents many health issues. It is also widely known for managing weight loss.
Source: Pexels
Flaxseed: It is high in omega-3 fatty acids, and supports digestive health.
Source: Pexels
Millets: It is high in fiber, protein and other essential minerals, which is good for weight management.
Source: Pexels
Coconut: It is rich in medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs). It also supports heart health and contains antibacterial and antifungal properties.
Source: Pexels
Chia seeds: Chia is high in mega-3 fatty acids. They are rich in fiber and antioxidants.
Source: Pexels
Ghee: A clarified butter used in the Indian household for centuries because of its health benefits and taste. Ghee is high in healthy fats, and rich in fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E, and K.
Source: Pexels
Quinoa: It is gluten-free and high in fiber. They complete protein with all nine essential amino acids.
Source: Pexels
Moringa: It supports immune health with its rich in vitamins A, C, and E. They are also high in protein and essential amino acids.
Source: Pexels