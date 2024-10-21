Republic Lifestyle Desk

Top 10 Traditional Indian Superfoods For Better Health

Indian Gooseberry: Indian Gooseberry also known as Amla is high in vitamin C, supports hair and skin health and boosts the immune system.

Holy Basil: The other name of Holy Basil is Tulsi, it is rich in antioxidants and aids in reducing stress.

Turmeric: It contains anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Turmeric prevents many health issues. It is also widely known for managing weight loss.

Flaxseed: It is high in omega-3 fatty acids, and supports digestive health.

Millets: It is high in fiber, protein and other essential minerals, which is good for weight management.

Coconut: It is rich in medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs). It also supports heart health and contains antibacterial and antifungal properties.

Chia seeds: Chia is high in mega-3 fatty acids. They are rich in fiber and antioxidants.

Ghee: A clarified butter used in the Indian household for centuries because of its health benefits and taste. Ghee is high in healthy fats, and rich in fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E, and K.

Quinoa: It is gluten-free and high in fiber. They complete protein with all nine essential amino acids.
 

Moringa: It supports immune health with its rich in vitamins A, C, and E. They are also high in protein and essential amino acids.

