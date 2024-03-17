March 16, 2024

Superfoods Rich In Vitamin B12

Egg yolks can be a great option which have higher levels of vitamin B12 than egg whites and that the vitamin B12 in egg yolks is easier to absorb.

Source: Freepik

Salmon is one food which has the highest concentration of omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin B12.

Source: X

Greek yogurt, especially the non-fat variety, is high in vitamin B12, a necessary nutrient for red blood cell formation, the nervous system, and energy production systems

Source: Freepik

Milk and other dairy products, such as yogurt and cheese, are great protein sources and several vitamins and minerals, including vitamin B12.

Source: Freepik

Nutritional yeast is a good source of protein, vitamin b12, and minerals. It’s a species of yeast specifically grown for food, not as an agent in bread and beer.

Source: freepik

Fortified cereals can be a good source of B vitamins, especially B12. Food fortification is the process of adding nutrients that are not originally in the food.

Source: Freepik

You may start your day with a bowl full of oatmeal with a hearty oatmeal topped with berries and a touch of almond butter which is a natural source of vitamin b 12.

Source: oatmeal

