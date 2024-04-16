April 16, 2024
Top Waterfalls Of Himachal Pradesh
Jogini Fall is formed by the tributary of the Beas River. Jogini Falls is situated on the Northern edge of Vashisht Village which marks the village boundary. The waterfall cascades down from a height.
Source: tripadvisor
The spectacular Rahala Falls is located at a height of 8,500 ft and about 16 km from Manali. This fall is set amidst dense forest of deodar, silver birch trees, and fresh and aromatic air.
Source: tourmyindia
Bhagsu waterfall starts at the base of the Dhauladhar Valley, which is also considered to be a religious spot. Before cascading down, the stream also passes through the famous Bhagsunath Temple.
Source: tripadvisor
Chadwick Waterfalls in Shimla offers adventure seekers and nature lovers serenity, dense forests, and tranquil atmosphere, making it a popular destination for frequent visits.
Source: shimlatourism
Jana Waterfall is a 30 feet high waterfall located near Manali in a quaint village called Jana. You may go to trek to the waterfall through dense deodar and pine trees amidst snow-capped mountains.
Source: trawell.in
Rozy waterfalls is situated en-route Rohtang from Manali and is a popular tourist attraction. It is enveloped in tall deodar trees, dense woods and bounteous nature.
Source: trawell.in
Shivanasamudra, a popular waterfall on the Kaveri river, features Gagana Chukki and Bhara Chukki waterfalls. It's a must-visit post-monsoon for its visually stunning views, tall rock cliffs.
Source: karnatakatourism