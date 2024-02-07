January 8, 2024
Bihu 2024: Traditional Assamese dishes to try this festive season
The word laru is the origin for the sweet treat 'laddu'. Rice flour, jaggery and coconut are formed into little balls to create this easy and quick dessert.
Jolpan consists of curd, beaten rice and a variety of condiments such as pickles, chutneys, and fruits. Soaking the rice flakes or beaten rice in water softens them making it a delicious delicacy.
Every Assamese family has a unique take on the traditional potato side dish called Aloo pitika. It has similarities with alu chokha, alu bhaat and alu bhorta of neighbouring states.
During the Bihu celebration, practically every family prepares Ghila Pitha as one of the main dishes to eat. They consist of rice flour, jaggery and sticky rice, to form the wet dough.
Kholasapori is a traditional snack meal from Assam, India which is prepared from a batter of rice flour and urad dal. Kholasapori is commonly consumed as a snack.
Masor Tenga or tangy fish curry is the signature dish of Assam. In Assamese, Mas means fish and Tenga means sour forming the name of the dish, Masor Tenga.
