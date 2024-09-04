Republic Lifestyle Desk

Traditional Kesar Modak Recipe For Ganesh Chaturthi 2024

1 1/2 cups crumbled mawa (khoya) 5 tbsp powdered sugar 5 tbsp powdered sugar 1 1/2 tbsp chopped pistachios 1/4 tsp cardamom powder Few saffron strands 1 tbsp warm milk

In a small bowl, mix warm milk and saffron, then set aside.

Cook mawa in a deep non-stick pan on a medium flame for 3-4 minutes, stirring constantly.

Add the saffron-milk mixture and continue cooking on a medium flame for two minutes.

Spread the mawa mixture on a deep plate and allow it to cool for 10 to 15 minutes.

Crumble mawa, add powdered sugar, cardamom powder, and pistachios, mix well, and refrigerate for 10 minutes.

Place a portion of the mawa mixture on one side of a greased modak mould and tightly close the mould.

Remove the excess modak mixture from the edges of the modak mould and gently demolish the modak.

The kesar mawa modak should be served immediately or used as needed.

