Republic Lifestyle Desk
Traditional Kesar Modak Recipe For Ganesh Chaturthi 2024
1 1/2 cups crumbled mawa (khoya)
5 tbsp powdered sugar
5 tbsp powdered sugar
1 1/2 tbsp chopped pistachios
1/4 tsp cardamom powder
Few saffron strands
1 tbsp warm milk
Source: Freepik
In a small bowl, mix warm milk and saffron, then set aside.
Source: Freepik
Cook mawa in a deep non-stick pan on a medium flame for 3-4 minutes, stirring constantly.
Source: Freepik
Add the saffron-milk mixture and continue cooking on a medium flame for two minutes.
Source: Freepik
Spread the mawa mixture on a deep plate and allow it to cool for 10 to 15 minutes.
Source: Freepik
Crumble mawa, add powdered sugar, cardamom powder, and pistachios, mix well, and refrigerate for 10 minutes.
Source: Freepik
Place a portion of the mawa mixture on one side of a greased modak mould and tightly close the mould.
Source: Freepik
Remove the excess modak mixture from the edges of the modak mould and gently demolish the modak.
Source: Unsplash
The kesar mawa modak should be served immediately or used as needed.
Source: Freepik