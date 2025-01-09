Republic Lifestyle Desk

Traditional Lohri Recipe: How To Make Sarson Ka Saag And Makki Ki Roti

Ingredient

1 bunch sarson saag(green mustard leaves)
1/2 bunch spinach
1 tbsp makke (yellow corn flour)
1 onion chopped
1 tomato
1 inch ginger
6-8 garlic pods
1 green chili

 

Ingredient

1 tsp sugar
1 tsp cumin seeds
1 tbsp mustard oil+ unsalted butter 1 tbsp
as per taste Salt
Makke ki roti
 

2 cups makke ka atta (yellow corn flour)
as required Warm water to knead the flour
as per taste Salt
 

Wash the leaves of mustard greens and spinach and chop them finely.
 

In a pressure cooker add the leaves, sugar, ginger, chopped tomato and half cup of water. Pressure cook up to 2 whistles. 
 

Let the pressure drop and the mash the greens with wooden roller or potato masher.
 

Heat oil and buter in the pan. Add cumin seeds, chopped garlic and green chillies. Let the raw smell of garlic go. 
 

Now, add chopped onions and sauté until translucent, then include makke ka aata and roast until the mixture releases oil.  

This process should be carried out over extremely low heat. Next, add the pureed mustard greens and salt. Allow the mixture to simmer for one minute, and your delicious Sarson Ka Saag will be ready. 

To prepare Makke Ki Roti, begin by placing corn flour in a deep mixing bowl. Add salt to taste, followed by warm water. Knead the mixture thoroughly to form a smooth, pliable dough. 

Cook on medium heat using a tava or cast iron skillet, optionally brushing with oil, ghee, or butter for added flavour.  

Serve hot, generously topped with melted butter, alongside a delicious serving of Sarson Ka Saag. 

 

Recipe Credits: Cookspad
 

