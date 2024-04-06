April 6, 2024

Training For A Marathon? These Simple Tips Will Help You Prepare

Set realistic and achievable goals based on your fitness level, experience, and the time available until race day.

Source: Shutterstock

Include a mix of running workouts, cross-training activities, rest days, and gradual increases in mileage to help you build endurance, strength, and speed.

Source: Unsplash

Gradually increase your weekly mileage to allow your body to adapt to the demands of long-distance running

Source: Unsplash

Include a variety of running workouts in your training plan, including long runs, tempo runs, interval training, and recovery runs.

Source: Unsplash

Fuel your body with a balanced diet rich in carbohydrates, protein, healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals to support your training and recovery.

Source: Unsplash

