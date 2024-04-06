April 6, 2024
Training For A Marathon? These Simple Tips Will Help You Prepare
Set realistic and achievable goals based on your fitness level, experience, and the time available until race day.
Include a mix of running workouts, cross-training activities, rest days, and gradual increases in mileage to help you build endurance, strength, and speed.
Gradually increase your weekly mileage to allow your body to adapt to the demands of long-distance running
Include a variety of running workouts in your training plan, including long runs, tempo runs, interval training, and recovery runs.
Fuel your body with a balanced diet rich in carbohydrates, protein, healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals to support your training and recovery.
