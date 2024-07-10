score-card
Republic Lifestyle Desk

Transform Your Body And Mind With Just 10 Minutes Of Burpees, Twice a Week

The burpee is a versatile exercise that effectively strengthens major muscle groups, including shoulders, arms, core, glutes, quads, and hamstrings, while also enhancing extremities.

Source: Freepik

Burpees are a high-intensity cardio-strength exercise that can condition muscles, increase heart rate, and improve stamina, with soreness indicating strength challenges.

Source: Freepik

Burpees are a popular cardio and strength exercise for burning calories and fat, with the ability to burn up to 15 calories in just one minute.

Source: Freepik

Burpees are an effective workout for core muscles, targeting abs and strengthening other muscle groups simultaneously, ensuring stability and reducing injury risk.

Source: Freepik

Burpees, a form of exercise that targets multiple muscles and involves a wide range of motion, can enhance mobility, balance, and coordination, leading to improved health and overall well-being.

Source: Freepik

Burpees require quick movements and flexibility, making them an excellent exercise for improving agility and flexibility.

Source: Freepik

The physical activity and sense of accomplishment from doing burpees can help reduce stress and anxiety, improve mood, and boost self-confidence.

Source: Freepik