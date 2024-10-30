Republic Lifestyle Desk

Tripiti, Alia, And Janhvi’s Inspired Blouse Design Ideas To Steal The Spotlight This Diwali

Try a satin bustier top just like Tripti Dimri.

Source: Instagram

A low cut back tops with jewels dropping.

Source: Instagram

Triptii Dimri styles a V-cut neck with an elbow-length sleeve looking modest and ready for any occasion.

Source: Instagram

Wanna look radiant just like Alia? recreate this style by adding a bustier top with intricate embroidery details.

Source: Instagram

Alia Bhatt flaunts slim sleeves with a sweetheart neckline, looking youthful and fresh.

Source: Instagram

Alia stays true to her love for low-neck designs, styling a look very similar to her previous one, but this time in velvet fabric.

Source: Instagram

Party season without shiny sequence ensembles is incomplete. Add some sparkle just like Janhvi Kapoor.

Source: Instagram

Another look from the Dhadak actress. A good option for an afternoon Diwali party.

Source: Instagram

An extravagant look for an extravagant evening party.

Source: Instagram

Get inspired by this Janhvi Kapoor look so fitting for the Diwali occasion.

Source: Instagram