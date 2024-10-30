Tripiti, Alia, And Janhvi’s Inspired Blouse Design Ideas To Steal The Spotlight This Diwali

Try a satin bustier top just like Tripti Dimri.
A low cut back tops with jewels dropping.
Triptii Dimri styles a V-cut neck with an elbow-length sleeve looking modest and ready for any occasion.
Wanna look radiant just like Alia? recreate this style by adding a bustier top with intricate embroidery details.
Alia Bhatt flaunts slim sleeves with a sweetheart neckline, looking youthful and fresh.
Alia stays true to her love for low-neck designs, styling a look very similar to her previous one, but this time in velvet fabric.
Party season without shiny sequence ensembles is incomplete. Add some sparkle just like Janhvi Kapoor.
Another look from the Dhadak actress. A good option for an afternoon Diwali party.
An extravagant look for an extravagant evening party.
Get inspired by this Janhvi Kapoor look so fitting for the Diwali occasion.
