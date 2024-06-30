 Triptii Dimri Looks Bewitching In Black At Bad Newz Trailer Launch | Republic World
Republic Lifestyle Desk

Triptii Dimri Looks Bewitching In Black At Bad Newz Trailer Launch

Triptii Dimri is gearing up for the release of her film Bad Newz.

Source: Triptii Dimri/Instagram

The actress attended the trailer launch event of the film on June 28 in Mumbai.

Source: Triptii Dimri/Instagram

Fresh from Animal fame, the actress donned a little black dress for the event.

Source: Triptii Dimri/Instagram

Sharing the photos from the evening, she captioned the post with the film's release date.

Source: Triptii Dimri/Instagram

Bad Newz also stars Vicky Kaushal and Amy Virrk and will it the big screens on July 19.

Source: Triptii Dimri/Instagram