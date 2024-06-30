Republic Lifestyle Desk
Triptii Dimri Looks Bewitching In Black At Bad Newz Trailer Launch
Triptii Dimri is gearing up for the release of her film Bad Newz.
Source: Triptii Dimri/Instagram
The actress attended the trailer launch event of the film on June 28 in Mumbai.
Source: Triptii Dimri/Instagram
Fresh from Animal fame, the actress donned a little black dress for the event.
Source: Triptii Dimri/Instagram
Sharing the photos from the evening, she captioned the post with the film's release date.
Source: Triptii Dimri/Instagram
Bad Newz also stars Vicky Kaushal and Amy Virrk and will it the big screens on July 19.
Source: Triptii Dimri/Instagram