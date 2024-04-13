April 13, 2024
Try These Delicious Chilli Pickle Recipes
This green chilli pickle is made with green chilis, mustard oil, and spices like cumin seeds, mustard seeds, fenugreek seeds, and fennel seeds.
Source: Freepik
Stuffed green chilli or Bharwan Hari Mirch are a delicious and spicy dish that is great as a side or main dish with rice or bread.
Source: Freepik
Green Chili imli pickle is a tangy and spicy condiment made with green chillies, tamarind, and a blend of aromatic spices. This pickle is bursting with flavors and adds a zing.
Source: Freepik
Green chilli Banarasi is prepared with the Banarasi green chillies, marinated and prickled with a rich blend of traditional Banarai Indian spices. It gives you the perfect taste.
Source: Freepik
Leela Mircha Na Athanu is a popular green chili pickle, also known as bharela marcha nu athanu, stuffed chili pickle, or rai wala marcha nu athanu, referring to mustard seeds.
Source: freepik
Gherkins are pickled cucumbers (that have either been sliced or left whole) that have been fermented and preserved in either salty brine or vinegar. This is sweet, tangy in taste.
Source: Freepik
Punjabi chilli pickles are popular for their tangy and spicy flavour, and are made using a blend of red chillies, mustard seeds, and other spices. These pickles are typically served with Punjab.
Source: Freepik