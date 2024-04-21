April 21, 2024

Try These Egg Dishes To Increase Protein In Your Diet

Scrambled eggs or egg bhurji is a breakfast classics that everyone loves.

Source: Unsplash

Soft boiled eggs are delicious and taste amazing with buttery toast.

Source: Pexels

There is no better post-workout snack than boiled eggs to replenish your body.

Source: Unsplash

Fried eggs can be a great option if you are looking to indulge a little.

Source: Shutterstock

Egg curry with rice is a comfort food that everyone loves to eat.

Source: Pinterest

Omelette, with or without veggies, is a super healthy and tasty breakfast.

Source: Unsplash

View Next Slide