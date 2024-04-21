April 21, 2024
Try These Egg Dishes To Increase Protein In Your Diet
Scrambled eggs or egg bhurji is a breakfast classics that everyone loves.
Source: Unsplash
Soft boiled eggs are delicious and taste amazing with buttery toast.
Source: Pexels
There is no better post-workout snack than boiled eggs to replenish your body.
Source: Unsplash
Fried eggs can be a great option if you are looking to indulge a little.
Source: Shutterstock
Egg curry with rice is a comfort food that everyone loves to eat.
Source: Pinterest
Omelette, with or without veggies, is a super healthy and tasty breakfast.
Source: Unsplash