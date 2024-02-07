January 13, 2024
Try These Face Masks For A Naturally Glowing Skin
Haldi mask - The golden spice comes to your rescue always! Mix haldi with flour or curd to make an easy mask.
Source: Pexels
Aloe vera mask - Some aloe vera gel and neem extract mixed can make a cooling and healing mask.
Source: Pexels
Curd face mask - This easy-to-make mask gives you an instant glow. Just mix rose water with curd and apply it to your face.
Source: Unsplash
Coffee charcoal mask - Mix these two anti-oxidant and exfoliating agents to make a mask that leaves you refreshed.
Source: Pexels
Rice flour mask - If you want glass skin, a simple, easy to make, rice flour can help you achieve that.
Source: Unsplash