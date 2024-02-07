February 5, 2024
Try These Fun Activities To Bond With Your Pet Dog
Exercising together: Exercising is always a fun idea and it gets even better when you are doing it with your pet.
Playing together: Figure out what toy your pet likes and spend extra time playing using it. Engage with them fully and do not hesitate.
Give them space: This step is really important when creating a new relationship. Few animals cherish their privacy. Make sure you don’t overwhelm them with affection and attention.
Snuggling and cuddling: Emotional support is very important while building a bond. Cuddling can be relaxing for the pet as well as the pet parent.
