Republic Lifestyle Desk
Try These Hair Growth Drinks Every Morning
Mix orange, amla, coconut water, beetroot, and halim seeds in a potion and drink three to four times a week for hair transformation.
Source: Freepik
Soak fennel seeds in water overnight and consume them on an empty stomach in the morning.
Source: Freepik
Roast chia, flax, sunflower, pumpkin, and lotus seeds, create a coarse powder, add soaked almonds and dates, and blend into a creamy smoothie.
Source: Freepik
Peppermint tea, known for its anti-inflammatory properties, helps reduce redness and prevents the buildup of bacteria that can hinder hair growth.
Source: Freepik
Aloe vera, rich in amino acids and keratin-like nutrients, nourishes and replenishes hair, providing elasticity and preventing breakage.
Source: Freepik
Hydrates and plumps the skin; anti-aging properties reduce fine lines and wrinkles; nourishes with essential vitamins and minerals, revealing a radiant and youthful glow.
Source: Freepik
Drinking lemon and honey in warm water daily can improve health by fighting fungal growth, boosting skin cell growth, and removing oil buildup, while honey's anti-inflammatory.
Source: Freepik